Russia investigating IS claim about Russian hostages: RIA

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday it was working to establish the nationality and whereabouts of two people Islamic State said were Russian soldiers who it had captured in Syria, RIA news agency reported.

Islamic State released a video on Tuesday that it said showed two soldiers captured by its fighters in the Syrian city of Deir al-Zor, where Russia has been backing the Syrian military against militants. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; editing by John Stonestreet)