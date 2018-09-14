FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2018 / 12:43 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Russia says will keep bombing Syria's Idlib if need be: Interfax

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow would keep bombing militant targets in Syria’s Idlib Province if need be, but would also open humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj in Moscow, Russia September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Lavrov, who was speaking in Berlin, was cited as saying that the Russian air force would strike what he called terrorist weapons-making facilities as and when it found out about them, but would also encourage local reconciliation deals.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Osborn

