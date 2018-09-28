FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 10:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia maintains contacts with Israel over downed plane-agencies

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Israel are “in constant contact” regarding the downing of a Russian plane in Syria this month, Russian news agencies quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying on Friday.

Fifteen Russian crew were killed when an IL-20 surveillance plane crashed near Latakia in northern Syria on Sept. 17. Russia has said Syria shot the plane down shortly after Israeli jets hit a target in the area and blamed Israel for the accident.

Bogdanov also said that work on the creation of a demilitarised zone in Syria’s Idlib were continuing, Interfax reported.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Gareth Jones

