MOSCOW (Reuters) - Declarations of some Syrian opposition figures are damaging efforts to inject new life into Geneva peace process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday, adding that there can be no preconditions for Geneva talks.

Foreign Ministers Mevlut Cavusoglu of Turkey, Sergei Lavrov of Russia and Mohammad Javad Zarif of Iran leave after posing for a family photo in Moscow, Russia April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed that Syria peace process must continue despite Western missile strikes, Lavrov said after meeting his Iranian and Turkish counterparts in Moscow.