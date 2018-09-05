Russia says it will fulfil its duty to rid Syria's Idlib of terrorists

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it was Russia’s duty to fight terrorists in Syria’s Idlib until their “complete and final liquidation”, and called on other countries to support that effort, not obstruct it.

In a statement, the ministry said its actions in Idlib province were in line with multilateral agreements aimed at stamping out violent militant groups.

“Russia considers it its duty to closely follow these agreements and will continue to destroy terrorists until their final and complete liquidation,” the ministry said in the statement.