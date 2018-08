MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed options for a peace settlement in Syria with Syrian opposition leader Nasra al-Hariri, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov talks during a news conference at the Foreign Ministry in Beirut December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/Files

The foreign ministry said it stressed the need to establish dialogue between the Syrian government and the “constructive” opposition.