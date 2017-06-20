FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says Russia not behaving in threatening way in Syria
June 20, 2017 / 6:13 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. says Russia not behaving in threatening way in Syria

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military on Tuesday said Russia was not carrying out any actions in Syria that "cause us concern," even after Moscow said a day earlier it would treat U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying west of the Euphrates River in Syria as potential targets.

"Public statements aside, we have not seen the Russians do any actions that cause us concern. We continue to operate, making some adjustments for prudent measures," said Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by James Dalgleish

