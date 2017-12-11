FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin wants to work with Iran and Turkey to kick-start Syrian peace process - agencies
#World News
December 11, 2017 / 11:05 AM / a day ago

Putin wants to work with Iran and Turkey to kick-start Syrian peace process - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday he wanted to work with Iran and Turkey to kick-start the Syrian peace process, Russian news agencies reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the audience at a car-making factory in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, December 6, 2017. Sputnik/Michael Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Putin was also cited as telling Assad he hoped that it would be possible to launch the work of the Syrian Congress on National Dialogue and that he would discuss the matter in forthcoming meetings with the presidents of Egypt and Turkey.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn

