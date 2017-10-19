Russia's Putin says defeat of terror in Syria imminent

MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had all grounds to believe that Moscow, along with Damascus, would soon defeat terrorists in Syria.

He said that the Syrian peace process was developing in a positive way, though there were still problems. He said there was a proposal to hold a Congress of Syrian peoples, bringing together representatives of all ethnic groups in Syria. (reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Christian Lowe)