Russia's Putin says Islamic State destroyed in Syria - Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Islamic State had been defeated in Syria, but it retains its destructive potential and can attack countries around the world, Interfax news agency cited him as saying.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pauses during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

“It is evident that despite its military situation, this terrorist group retains a significant destructive potential, and the ability to change its tactics quickly and attack countries and regions around the world,” Putin said, according to Interfax.