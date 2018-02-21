FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
World News
February 21, 2018 / 6:42 AM / 2 days ago

Russia says Syrian ceasefire monitoring centre hit in shelling - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s ceasefire monitoring centre has been damaged by shelling from the rebel-held district of eastern Ghouta outside the Syrian capital Damascus, the TASS news agency cited Russia’s Ministry of Defence as saying late on Tuesday.

“Residential areas, Damascus hotels, as well as Russia’s Centre for Syrian Reconciliation, were hit in a massive bombardment by illegal armed groups from Eastern Ghouta,” TASS cited the ministry as saying.

“There was severe damage and victims among civilians. There were no victims among the Russian armed forces,” TASS said, quoting the ministry.

A wave of air strikes, rocket fire and shelling has hit Eastern Ghouta, killing at least 250 people since Sunday night.

Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.