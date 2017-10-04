FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria's militant ex-Qaeda group denies leader injured in Russian strike
#World News
October 4, 2017 / 6:54 PM / 13 days ago

Syria's militant ex-Qaeda group denies leader injured in Russian strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syria’s Tahrir al-Sham militant group denied in a statement on social media on Wednesday that its leader had been critically wounded in a Russian air strike and said he was in good health and performing his duties.

The Russian Defence Ministry said it had seriously injured Abu Mohamad al-Golani on Oct. 3 in an intelligence-led special operation while he was meeting his field commanders.

Golani headed the Nusra Front, the former al Qaeda affiliate, before it merged with other groups to form Tahrir al-Sham.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Hugh Lawson

