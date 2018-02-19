FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 8:14 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Presidents of Russia, Turkey, Iran to meet in April in Turkey - RIA cites Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Preparations are under way for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to meet in April in Turkey, RIA news agency said on Monday.

The agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The three countries’ foreign ministers are due to meet in Kazakhstan in two weeks to prepare the ground for an Istanbul summit on Syria, the TASS news agency reported earlier on Monday, citing Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Polina Ivanova; editing by John Stonestreet)

