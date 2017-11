SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Monday Russia’s work with Turkey and Iran was producing concrete results in Syria and creating conditions for a dialogue there.

FILE PHOTO - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a briefing for reporters at the end of the APEC summit in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Speaking alongside Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Putin said Russia would continue to work with Turkey to help resolve the Syria crisis.