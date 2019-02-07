World News
February 7, 2019 / 1:53 PM / in an hour

Russia tells Turkey to do more to clear Syria's Idlib of militants

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia would like Turkey to do more to tackle militants in Syria’s Idlib province and fulfil promises it made as part of a deal with Moscow last year, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to meet the leaders of Turkey and Iran next week at a summit in the southern Russian city of Sochi where they are expected to discuss Syria.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below