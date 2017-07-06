FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Russia has asked U.S. about Syria no-fly zone proposal - Lavrov
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 6, 2017 / 6:44 PM / a month ago

Russia has asked U.S. about Syria no-fly zone proposal - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a joint news conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian following their meeting in Moscow, Russia June 20, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Russia has asked the United States for more information after comments by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that Washington was ready to discuss with Moscow no-fly zones in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We have asked (for information). We haven't yet received a response to the question about which no-fly zones they have in mind. Because no-one was ever talking about them," Lavrov said in comments carried on Russian state television.

"But I'm sure that the orientation of those comments, despite all the questions about one or another formulation, the orientation towards cooperation between Russia and the United States, that is a step in the right direction," Lavrov said.

Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.