Moscow denies Russian, Syrian government forces behind chemical attack in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia denied accusations that Moscow and Syrian governmental forces were behind a chemical attack in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta on Jan. 22, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in statement on Wednesday, adding that the attack itself has not been confirmed.

It also said that accusations were U.S. “propaganda” aimed at undermining peace talks on the Syrian civil war that Russia is hosting in the city of Sochi, due to begin on Monday, or “even torpedo the Syria peace process”.