August 27, 2018 / 12:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia says sees signs U.S. preparing for possible strike on Syria - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Ministry of Defence said on Monday it had noticed Washington was building up its military forces in the Middle East in preparation for what Moscow feared was a possible strike on Syrian government forces, Russian news agencies reported.

Chief of the directorate of media service and information of the Russian Defence Ministry, Major-General Igor Konashenkov attends the annual international military-technical forum "ARMY" at Patriot Expocentre in Moscow Region, Russia August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Major-General Igor Konashenkov was quoted by agencies as saying that the USS Ross, a guided-missile destroyer, had entered the Mediterranean on Aug. 25 armed with 28 Tomahawk cruise missiles capable of hitting any target in Syria.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

