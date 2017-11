Russia says U.S. providing cover for Islamic State in Syria

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The United States is providing de-facto cover for Islamic State units in Syria and only pretending to fight terrorism in the Middle East, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said the U.S. air force had tried to hinder Russian strikes on Islamic State militants around the Syrian town of Albu Kamal.

“These facts are conclusive evidence that the United States, while imitating an uncompromising fight against international terrorism for the global community, in fact provides cover for Islamic State units,” the defence ministry said. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Jack Stubbs)