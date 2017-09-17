FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Lavrov and USA's Tillerson talk Syria after bombing allegations
September 17, 2017 / 8:42 AM / in a month

Russia's Lavrov and USA's Tillerson talk Syria after bombing allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had phoned Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday to discuss the Syria situation and how the “anti-terrorism” battle on the ground was playing out.

The call occurred after U.S.-backed militias in Syria said they had come under attack on Saturday from Russian jets and Syrian government forces in Deir al-Zor province, a flashpoint in an increasingly complex battlefield.

The Russian Foreign Ministry did not say in its statement about the Lavrov-Tillerson call if the two men had discussed that allegation and how Moscow had responded if they had. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

