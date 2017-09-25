FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2017 / 12:35 PM / in 23 days

Russia denies it bombed U.S.-backed militias in Syria: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry on Monday denied its planes had bombed U.S.-backed militias in Syria’s Deir al-Zor province earlier in the day, saying it was always careful to ensure its air strikes were accurate, the RIA news agency reported.

RIA cited Major-General Igor Konashenkov as issuing the denial which followed allegations from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias fighting with the U.S.-led coalition, that Russia had killed one of its fighters and injured two others in the air strike.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn

