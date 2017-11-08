FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia opposes U.S. draft UN resolution on Syria chemical probe extension - RIA
November 8, 2017 / 9:15 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Russia opposes U.S. draft UN resolution on Syria chemical probe extension - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Russia opposes a draft U.N. resolution to extend the mandate of an international inquiry into chemical weapons attacks in Syria, the RIA news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.

The U.S. draft says Syria must not develop or produce chemical weapons, and it calls on all parties in Syria to provide full cooperation with the international probe. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

