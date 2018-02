MOSCOW, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to vote for a U.N. Security Council draft resolution on a ceasefire in Syria, local news agencies cited Foreign Minister Lavrov as saying on Friday.

Lavrov also said, according to Interfax news agency, that the United States and its allies had refused to amend the resolution to include guarantees that the militants would honour the ceasefire. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)