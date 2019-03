FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a banner depicting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, outside Damascus, Syria, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu travelled to Syria on Tuesday where he handed a message from President Vladimir Putin to Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, the defence ministry said.

The Russian ministry said Shoigu and Assad had discussed the fight against global terrorism in Syria and various aspects of security in the Middle East.