Russia's Lavrov says hopes Syrian congress to happen soon

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday he hoped that an international Syrian peace congress would take place in the near future.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Thomas Greminger, the secretary general of the OSCE, in Moscow, Russia November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The Russian-sponsored Syrian peace congress scheduled for Nov. 18 was postponed after objections by Turkey, President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said over the weekend.

Asked whether the congress was postponed, Lavrov told a briefing that the date had not been officially announced. He added that he hoped that the United Nations would support holding the congress.