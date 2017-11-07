FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Lavrov says hopes Syrian congress to happen soon
#World News
November 7, 2017 / 9:58 AM / in a day

Russia's Lavrov says hopes Syrian congress to happen soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday he hoped that an international Syrian peace congress would take place in the near future.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Thomas Greminger, the secretary general of the OSCE, in Moscow, Russia November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The Russian-sponsored Syrian peace congress scheduled for Nov. 18 was postponed after objections by Turkey, President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said over the weekend.

Asked whether the congress was postponed, Lavrov told a briefing that the date had not been officially announced. He added that he hoped that the United Nations would support holding the congress.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
