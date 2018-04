MOSCOW (Reuters) - A group of Russian lawmakers plans to meet Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Interfax news agency reported citing a Russian lawmaker.

A poster of Syrian President Bashar al Assad is seen as a woman watches while buses carrying freed hostages and rebels who were evacuated from the rebel-held city of Douma arrive at Wafideen camp in Damascus, Syria April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

“We plan to meet him to discuss the situation and support the people of Syria in its fight against terrorism,” Dmitry Sablin, a deputy in the Russian lower house of parliament, was quoted as saying.

Sablin did not specify where or when a meeting might take place.