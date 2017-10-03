Russian military denies report Islamic State captured Russian soldiers in Syria: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Defence Ministry on Tuesday denied a report that two Russian soldiers had been captured in Syria, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported.

Islamic State released a video earlier on Tuesday that it said showed two Russian soldiers that is says it captured in fighting in the Syrian city of Deir al-Zor.

In the video, released on the group’s AMAQ’s news agency, two men appeared wearing grey tunics, one wearing handcuffs and the other with what appeared to be bruises on his face. One of them spoke in Russian, with Arabic subtitles in the video.

“There have been no incidents involving the capture or losses among military servicemen of Russia’s armed forces in the province of Deir al-Zor or in other areas in Syria,” Interfax cited a defence ministry official as saying.