FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Seven Syrian rescue volunteers killed in shooting
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
Top News
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
India at 70: Independence Day rehearsals
Editor's picks
India at 70: Independence Day rehearsals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 12, 2017 / 5:05 PM / 2 days ago

Seven Syrian rescue volunteers killed in shooting

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Seven volunteers with the Syrian civil defence rescue service were killed in a shooting by unidentified attackers in rebel-held Idlib province on Saturday, the civil defence said on its Twitter feed.

The attackers stole two vehicles and other equipment in the incident targeting a civil defence office in the town of Sarmin at dawn. Idlib province in northwestern Syria is controlled by Syrian rebels groups.

The civil defence, otherwise known as the "White Helmets", operates in rebel-held areas of Syria.

Writing by Tom Perry, editing by David Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.