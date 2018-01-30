Syrian opposition says boycott Sochi in protest at Russia reneging promises

AMMAN (Reuters) - The head of the Syrian opposition delegation to a Russia-sponsored conference on Tuesday said his group was boycotting the meeting because of broken promises to end the bombardment of civilians and remove Syrian state emblems from the premises.

Ahmed Tomah said in a video statement received by Reuters that his group had decided to go back to Turkey in protest. The Turkish delegation would represent the Syrian opposition delegation’s demands, he said in the statement, which was recorded at Sochi airport.