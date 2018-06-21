FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 4:57 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.N. fears for 750,000 Syrians caught in new offensive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations is deeply concerned for around 750,000 people in southwestern Syria, where a military offensive has displaced people in Deraa governorate towards the Jordanian border, a U.N. humanitarian statement said on Thursday.

Internally displaced from Deraa province sit next to belongings near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, in Quneitra, Syria June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

“Today, fighting and shelling continued to be reported in many towns on the eastern and western side of Dara’a governorate,” it said.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), on 20 June, shelling and fighting in several areas of Dara’a governorate reportedly resulted in the deaths of 20 people, including 11 in Dara’a city; many others were injured.”

Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
