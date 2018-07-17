FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 8:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bombardment in Syria's southwest kills at least six as Damascus keeps up assault - monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Heavy bombardment killed at least six people in a village in southwestern Syria on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported, as the Syrian government pressed a Russian-backed offensive in the area.

UOSSM, a medical charity that operates in the area, said a barrel bomb dropped by government forces had killed more than 10 people in the village, Ain al-Tineh, most of them women and children.

Ahmad al-Dbis, UOSSM safety and security manager, said another 35 people had been wounded in the attack which he said had hit a school. The casualties had fled to the village from nearby parts of the southwest, where government forces have been waging an offensive for one month.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Peter Graff

