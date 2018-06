BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Thursday that air strikes have killed 46 people, including children, since yesterday in rebel-held parts of Deraa province.

Smoke rises from the southeast part of Deraa, Syria in this handout released on June 27, 2018. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Government warplanes have pounded towns in southwest Syria in recent days as a Syrian army offensive, backed by Russia, gathers pace.