TEHRAN (Reuters) - Russia, Iran and Turkey have agreed to jointly look for ways to resolve the situation in the rebel-held Syrian province of Idlib, according to the text of a joint statement released after talks between the three countries’ leaders in Tehran on Friday.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Hassan Rouhani of Iran and Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey meet in Tehran, Iran September 7, 2018. Cem Oksuz/Turkish Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

The next round of Syria talks between the three countries’ leaders will be held in Russia, the statement said.