February 19, 2018 / 2:34 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey and Russia to prepare Syria summit - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey will meet in Kazakhstan in two weeks to prepare the ground for an Istanbul summit on Syria, the TASS news agency cited Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying on Monday.

The three countries are working together to try to push the troubled Syrian peace process forward. President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan discussed Syria by phone on Monday.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Polina Ivanova

