October 19, 2018 / 9:05 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Turkey, Russia, Germany, France to discuss Syria in Istanbul on Oct. 27: Erdogan spokesman

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A four-way summit between the leaders of Turkey, Russia, Germany and France on the conflict in Syria will be held in Istanbul on Oct. 27, the spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying on Friday.

Ibrahim Kalin said the latest developments in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province and the political process for the resolution of the conflict would be discussed at the summit, adding that the sides would aim to coordinate joint efforts, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

