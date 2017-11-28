U.N. to offer direct talks to Syrian negotiators for first time

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syrian government and opposition negotiators meeting in Geneva this week will have the chance to hold direct talks for the first time, but it is not clear if they will take it, the U.N. envoy mediating the talks told reporters on Tuesday.

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura attends a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, August 17, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

“We are going to offer it. We will see if this takes place. But we will be offering that,” Staffan de Mistura said after meeting the opposition delegation at their hotel.