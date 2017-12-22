Syrian government envoy: U.S. and Turkish troops should leave Syria
ASTANA (Reuters) - Syria’s U.N. ambassador, Bashar al-Jaafari, said on Friday that U.S. and Turkish troops should leave Syria immediately.
Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations and head of the government delegation Bashar al-Jaafari arrives for a new round of negotiations with U.N. Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria Staffan de Mistura (not pictured), during the intra-Syrian talks, at Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 14 July 2017. REUTERS/Xu Jinquan/Pool/Files
He made the demand during Syrian peace talks in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.
