Syrian government envoy: U.S. and Turkish troops should leave Syria
Top News
Cricket
#World News
December 22, 2017 / 12:42 PM

Syrian government envoy: U.S. and Turkish troops should leave Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA (Reuters) - Syria’s U.N. ambassador, Bashar al-Jaafari, said on Friday that U.S. and Turkish troops should leave Syria immediately.

Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations and head of the government delegation Bashar al-Jaafari arrives for a new round of negotiations with U.N. Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria Staffan de Mistura (not pictured), during the intra-Syrian talks, at Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 14 July 2017. REUTERS/Xu Jinquan/Pool/Files

He made the demand during Syrian peace talks in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
