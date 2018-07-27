FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 7:14 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Syrian Kurdish-backed council holds talks in Damascus: co-chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Kurdish-backed Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) is holding talks with Syrian government officials in Damascus this week, accompanied by representatives of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces militia, SDC co-chair Riad Darar said.

It marks the first declared SDC visit to Damascus.

The delegation is led by top Syrian Kurdish official Ilham Ahmed, added Darar, speaking by phone from Vienna on Friday.

Darar said the talks were initially expected to focus on matters of service provision, but added: “I believe matters will develop to what is wider than that.”

“There could be some political and some security meetings,” he said.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Hugh Lawson

