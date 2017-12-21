U.N. mediator de Mistura to attend Syria talks on Friday: report

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.N. special envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura will arrive in Kazakhstan’s capital on Friday to take part in Syria peace talks, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, according to Russia’s state news agency RIA.

U.N. Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria Staffan de Mistura, arrives for a negotiations with Bashar al-Jaafari (not pictured), Syrian chief negotiator and Ambassador of the Permanent Representative Mission of Syria to U.N. New York, during the Intra Syria talks, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, December 13, 2017 REUTERS/Salvatore Di Nolfi/Pool/Files

De Mistura will fly to Astana after talks in Moscow on Thursday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Kazakhstan is hosting negotiations that aim to end the Syria crisis. Discussions in the past few months have focused on establishing de-escalation zones in Syria.