April 16, 2018 / 5:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump still wants U.S. troops to leave Syria, but no timeline: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Donald Trump still wants to bring U.S. troops home from Syria but has not set a timeline, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Monday, two days after Western allies bombed Syrian targets over a chemical weapons attack.

U.S. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, U.S. April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Sanders, speaking to reporters traveling with Trump to Miami, said the president also is still willing to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but she indicated that no meeting is imminent.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

