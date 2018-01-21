FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 21, 2018 / 2:16 PM / a day ago

Turkey says those opposing operation in Syria's Afrin siding with terrorists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Anyone who opposes Turkey’s operation in northern Syria’s Afrin region is siding with terrorists and will be treated accordingly, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official visit to Iraq, Cavusoglu said Ankara expected France to support Turkey’s operation, after France asked Turkey to act with restraint in Syria, saying it would call an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler

