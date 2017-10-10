Turkey must be in Syria's Idlib until threat over: defence minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey must be present in Syria’s Idlib province until the threat from there towards Turkey is over, Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli was reported as saying by CNN Turk and other broadcasters on Tuesday.

Turkey has said it will provide assistance to rebels it has long backed as it implements a de-escalation agreement to reduce fighting in Idlib. A Turkish army reconnaissance team scouted the region on Sunday before an expected military operation.