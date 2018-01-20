FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 20, 2018 / 12:20 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Military operation in Syria's Afrin has started, Erdogan says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday a military operation in Syria’s Afrin has begun on the ground and another operation in nearby Manbij would follow.

Speaking to the members of his ruling AK Party in the western province of Kutahya, Erdogan did not specify if that meant Turkish troops had crossed the border.

Turkey’s army said earlier on Saturday it shelled Kurdish positions in Afrin on Friday and Saturday, hitting shelters and hideouts used by militants from three groups.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
