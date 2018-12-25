Turkey determined to cross east of Euphrates as soon as possible, Hurriyet cites foreign minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey is determined to cross to the east of the Euphrates river in northern Syria as soon as possible, the Hurriyet newspaper quoted Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying on Tuesday.

Turkey had said it would launch a new military operation in the area earlier this month. Last week, the United States announced a full withdrawal from northern Syria, prompting Turkey to delay its plans.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed on Sunday to coordinate to prevent a power vacuum from developing, the Turkish presidency said.