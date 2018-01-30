One person killed in attack Turkish convoy in Idlib - Turkish army

ANKARA (Reuters) - One person was killed and two more were wounded in a roadside bomb attack on a Turkish military convoy in Syria’s Idlib on Tuesday, the Turkish army said.

The attack, carried out by Kurdish militants as the convoy was in transit in northern Idlib, left one civilian worker dead and wounded a soldier and another civilian, the army said in a statement.

The convoy was dispatched to Idlib as part of Turkey’s effort to help create a “de-escalation” zone there, under a deal brokered by Russia in August.

Foreign powers agreed to establish four such zones, including Idlib, in opposition territory in Syria after years of civil war. But the former al Qaeda branch that controls the province has pledged to keep fighting Syrian government forces and their allies.

Turkey last week launched an air and ground offensive elsewhere in northwest Syria, targeting the Kurdish YPG militia in the Afrin region. That has opened a new front in the seven-year-old, multi-sided civil war and strained ties with NATO ally Washington.

Turkey considers the YPG a terrorist organisation and an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged a deadly, three-decade insurgency in Turkey’s largely Kurdish southeast.

The United States has armed a YPG-spearheaded militia in the fight against Islamic State in Syria.