FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
September 18, 2018 / 11:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey to reinforce Idlib region after Russia deal - foreign minister

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will reinforce troop deployments in Idlib after agreeing a demilitarised zone which it will jointly patrol with Russia, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives for a ceremony at a German school in Istanbul, Turkey September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

“Russia and Turkey will carry out joint, coordinated patrols here, around the Idlib border. We will need to make additional troop deployments here,” Cavusoglu told a news conference.

He said the M4 and M5 highways, which run east to west and north to south through the Idlib region, linking the government-held city of Aleppo with Damascus and the Mediterranean coast, would be open to traffic by the end of the year.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.