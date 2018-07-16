Reports of Kurdish militia withdrawal from Manbij 'exaggerated' - Anadolu citing sources

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Reports that Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters have withdrawn from Syria’s Manbij region are exaggerated, state news agency Anadolu said on Monday, citing sources from Turkey’s foreign ministry.

The last YPG fighters left the northern Syrian town of Manbij on Sunday, the militia controlling the town said, after Turkey and the United States reached a deal last month over the Manbij after months of disagreement.

Under that deal, the YPG would withdraw from Manbij and Turkish and U.S. forces would jointly maintain security and stability around the town.