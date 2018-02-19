FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 5:44 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Turkey says hopes to solve issues over Manbij via dialogue with U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey hopes that a planned operation into Syria’s Manbij will not be necessary and that it can instead resolve differences over the town through dialogue with the United States, the main government spokesman said on Monday.

Turkey, which launched an operation into Syria’s northwest Afrin region last month, has threatened to push some 100 km (60 miles) east to Manbij, where Syrian Kurdish YPG troops are stationed. Such a move could lead to Turkish forces potentially confronting U.S. troops deployed around the town.

Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag, the main government spokesman, made the comment at a news conference following a cabinet meeting.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; editing by John Stonestreet

