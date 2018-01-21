FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#World News
January 21, 2018 / 12:21 PM / a day ago

Turkey's Erdogan warns pro-Kurdish not to protest Afrin operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan warned supporters of the pro-Kurdish opposition not to protest the military’s operation in northern Syria, saying security forces would intervene if they demonstrated.

“Know that wherever you go out on the streets our security forces are on your necks,” Erdogan said, referring to members of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), parliament’s second-largest opposition.

Erdogan was speaking to thousands of supporters in the northwestern city of Bursa. Turkish ground forces pushed into Syria’s Afrin province on Sunday, part of Ankara’s operation targeting a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia at its southern border.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Mattthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.