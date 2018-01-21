FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#World News
January 21, 2018 / 4:26 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Turkish police use pepper spray against pro-Kurdish protesters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish police used pepper gas to disperse pro-Kurdish protesters in Ankara and Istanbul on Sunday, detaining at least 12 people in Istanbul, Reuters witnesses said.

The protesters were demonstrating against the Turkish military’s operation against a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia in Syria’s northern Afrin province.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had earlier warned supporters of the pro-Kurdish opposition not to protest the military’s operation, saying security forces would intervene if they demonstrated.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.